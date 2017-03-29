H2 Wireless Headphones

Glasses for Your Ears

EVEN’s flagship Bluetooth model, featuring EarPrint technology that customizes sound to your unique hearing profile. See how you hear and manage multiple EarPrints with the EVEN H2 App.

EarPrint Technology

Even features a quick and easy hearing test that tunes music to fit your hearing, so you never skip a beat or miss a note again. Stored on your device, you can enjoy music from any source - any time.

 

Exclusively designed for use with the H2 Headphones, the H2 App lets you see how you hear, store and manage unlimited EarPrints and monitor your battery. Download from the App Store.

Unmatched technology for listening

Even H2 Headphones feature integrated Bluetooth and a 20-hour battery life, giving you the power to connect with your music or mobile device and the freedom to take the Even experience anywhere you care to listen.

In The Box

Carrying Case
Headphones
Charging Cable
Audio Cable

Tech Specs

  • Type
    On-Ear
  • Effective Range
    10 meters (30 feet)
  • Battery
    Lithium Ion
    20hrs continuous listening
  • Power
    5.0V, USB port
  • Weight
    10.6 oz
    300 grams
  • Materials
    Real Walnut Ear Cups
    Brushed Metal
    PU Leather
  • Wire Option
    3.5mm connector
  • Drivers
    Beryllium, 40mm
  • Impedance
    32 Ohms
  • Frequency Range
    20-20,000 Hz
  • Total Harmonic Distortion
    <3%
  • Sound Pressure Level
    110+/-2db
  • Microphone
  • Controls
    Play, Pause, Call Control
    Volume Up, Volume Down, EarPrint On/Off

Customer Reviews

